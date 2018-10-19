Sadiq’s Suspect People’s Vote TfL Ads

The so-called “People’s Vote” have launched an advertising campaign on the London Underground ahead of their Losers’ March tomorrow. However this is a direct contradiction of the TfL guidelines for advertising on the tube. Rule 2.3(n) clearly states that an “advertisement will be unacceptable if it promotes a party political cause or electioneering.”

With Sadiq Khan due to address the march of the Remoaners tomorrow, could it be the case that the Mayor is abusing his position to bypass the rules and decisions of London’s governing bodies? It wouldn’t be the first time. A few weeks ago, Guido reported how Sadiq’s team had overruled GLA authorities who had banned the Trump baby blimp from appearing. Guido hopes Sadiq isn’t bending the rules because he’s worried about how many people will turn up to watch him speak…

