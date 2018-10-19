Labour Replacing Jared O’Mara With All-Women Shortlist Selection

The Labour Party has as of today begun the process of selecting a new candidate for Nick Clegg’s old seat of Sheffield Hallam, following former Women and Equalities Select Committee member Jared O’Mara’s resignation from the party in July. The final hustings is taking place on Saturday 15th December. The Lib Dems selected former aid worker Laura Gordon as their candidate for the seat a year ago…

Following O’Mara’s rampant sexist and homophobic comments, the Labour Party have decided to impose an all women shortlist on the seat. Do they think if they allowed their Sheffield Hallam members a free choice they’d end up with another O’Mara?

O’Mara, who despite not turning up for work for months and now sitting as an independent MP, has so far resisted calls to resign and force a by-election, although he did suggest that if he were a Conservative MP, he would have resigned. Are you a female member of the Labour Party? The deadline to apply to represent the seat is on Friday 2nd November…