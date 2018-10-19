The Contrarian Challenge to the Consensus

There is real value emerging in companies that have fallen out of favour as a result of challenging economic conditions, but a contrarian must be careful, explains James Henderson, Fund Manager of Lowland Investment Company.

These are the views of the author at the time of publication and may differ from the views of other individuals/teams at Janus Henderson Investors. Any securities, funds, sectors and indices mentioned within this article do not constitute or form part of any offer or solicitation to buy or sell them.

Past performance is not a guide to future performance. The value of an investment and the income from it can fall as well as rise and you may not get back the amount originally invested. The information in this article does not qualify as an investment recommendation.

For promotional purposes.
