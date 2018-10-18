Remainers Tear Into “Shockingly Bad” People’s Vote Howler

Not content with just losing a referendum, the Losers’ People’s Vote campaign has decided to lose its credibility as well after their woeful attempt to calculate how much an extra year of transition would cost the UK was absolutely panned by Remainers. Incredibly, they managed to come up with a figure of £182.5 billion as the cost to the UK by 2025 of extending the transition period by a single year. Brexiteers have been complaining that it would be an expensive waste of time but these numbers make George Osborne’s predictions look plausible…

Remainers tore into the vast array of basic errors in their methodology, describing the forecasts as “shockingly bad”, “self-discrediting nonsense”, “diabolical”, “extremely disappointing”, and a “huge gift” to Brexiteers. Thanks!

October 18, 2018 at 5:23 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

John McDonnell tells the Gallery/Lobby lunch what the priest told him to do…

‘He persuaded me to do this. He said you need to soften your image. So do Mumsnet and do this…. I’m trying to soften my image.’

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Downing Street to Gary Gibbon Downing Street to Gary Gibbon