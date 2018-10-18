Remainers Tear Into “Shockingly Bad” People’s Vote Howler

Not content with just losing a referendum, the Losers’ People’s Vote campaign has decided to lose its credibility as well after their woeful attempt to calculate how much an extra year of transition would cost the UK was absolutely panned by Remainers. Incredibly, they managed to come up with a figure of £182.5 billion as the cost to the UK by 2025 of extending the transition period by a single year. Brexiteers have been complaining that it would be an expensive waste of time but these numbers make George Osborne’s predictions look plausible…

Remainers tore into the vast array of basic errors in their methodology, describing the forecasts as “shockingly bad”, “self-discrediting nonsense”, “diabolical”, “extremely disappointing”, and a “huge gift” to Brexiteers. Thanks!