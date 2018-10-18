Labour Furore Over Chuka’s £150,000, £451-an-hour Jobs

The fight for social justice is arduous, those who are called to wage the war on poverty have to make sacrifices. So respect to Chuka Umunna for taking up the fight. At an hourly rate of £451…

He is topping up his MP’s salary of £77,379 with another £65,040 a year for chairing a new social justice think-tank for 12 hours a month. Which combined with his media fees will take him well over £150,000-a-year. That is more than the PM is paid, the hourly rate of Chuka’s fight for social justice is more than 60 times the national minimum wage. The twitterati’s social justice warriors have flipped out with the likes of Owen Jones and Matt Zarb-Cousin gleefully highlighting his avarice. That he would accept such a position, knowing the furore it would invoke whilst still serving as an MP, surely signals that he is giving up on future advancement within the Labour Party…