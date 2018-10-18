Everyone is Leaving the New Centrist Party

United For Change, the beleaguered mysterious centrist party created by former investment banker and LoveFilm founder Simon Franks has run into yet more problems, according to one former employee, all 12 original members of full-time staff the organisation employed in July deciding to leave. Guido understands that staff felt that Franks was offering ‘no direction and no vision’ whilst ‘being obtuse.’ Over the summer 8 members of staff resigned, and as of this week the final original 4 have, according to the same source, left the party.

Now Franks’ outfit is scrambling to find more employees, with three new job listings appearing on W4MP yesterday:

Going well…