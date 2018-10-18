Everyone is Leaving the New Centrist Party

United For Change, the beleaguered mysterious centrist party created by former investment banker and LoveFilm founder Simon Franks has run into yet more problems, according to one former employee, all 12 original members of full-time staff the organisation employed in July deciding to leave.  Guido understands that staff felt that Franks was offering ‘no direction and no vision’ whilst ‘being obtuse.’ Over the summer 8 members of staff resigned, and as of this week the final original 4 have, according to the same source, left the party.

Now Franks’ outfit is scrambling to find more employees, with three new job listings appearing on W4MP yesterday:

Going well…

Tags:
People:
October 18, 2018 at 12:28 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

John McDonnell tells the Gallery/Lobby lunch what the priest told him to do…

‘He persuaded me to do this. He said you need to soften your image. So do Mumsnet and do this…. I’m trying to soften my image.’

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Downing Street to Gary Gibbon Downing Street to Gary Gibbon