EU Unity Latest: Tusk & Selmayr’s Public Spat

Something was incensing Juncker’s “monster” Martin Selmayr and Donald Tusk, who couldn’t stop themselves from have a fierce public row on the way into their press conference earlier. Brexit causing blood pressures to rise in Brussels too…

UPDATE: Selmayr responds:

“The President of the European Council @eucopresident had a factual question to the @EU_Commission before his press conference, and I helped out. Very simple.”

If that’s how Tusk asks a simple “factual question” Guido would hate to see him when he’s cross…