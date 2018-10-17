PMQs: Who’s Asking the Questions?

Oral Questions to the Prime Minister
Q1 Mrs Sheryll Murray (South East Cornwall) (Conservative) If she will list her official engagements for Wednesday 17 October.
Q2 Steve McCabe (Birmingham, Selly Oak) (Labour)
Q3 Alex Norris (Nottingham North) (Labour)
Q4 Ian C. Lucas (Wrexham) (Labour)
Q5 Tim Loughton (East Worthing and Shoreham) (Conservative)
Q6 Mr Alistair Carmichael (Orkney and Shetland) (Lib Dem)
Q7 Pete Wishart (Perth and North Perthshire) (SNP)
Q8 Sir Patrick McLoughlin (Derbyshire Dales) (Conservative)
Q9 Steve Double (St Austell and Newquay) (Conservative)
Q10 Siobhain McDonagh (Mitcham and Morden) (Labour)
Q11 Kevin Hollinrake (Thirsk and Malton) (Conservative)
Q12 Jamie Stone (Caithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross) (Lib Dem)
Q13 Simon Hoare (North Dorset) (Conservative)
Q14 Mrs Kemi Badenoch (Saffron Walden) (Conservative)
Q15 Alan Mak (Havant) (Conservative)
Comments in the comments…