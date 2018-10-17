Parliament’s Gender Toilet Gap

Parliamentary researchers have been reeling over a recent change in access rights to the changing room facilities and showers in parliamentary office block Portcullis House. One previously open to all has now become the exclusive domain of female MPs, despite their smaller numbers. Staffer’s WhatsApp chats have been fuming, pointing out the highly unequal distribution of resources …

Guido is told that one unknowing staffer got a shouty earful from an irate Theresa Villiers for approaching the newly restricted changing room. True to type, snooty MPs have taken facilities away from the many and given them to… themselves.

Tags:
October 17, 2018 at 2:13 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Dame Laura Cox report into Pestminster slams Bercow and his team…

“I find it difficult to envisage how the necessary changes can be successfully delivered, and the confidence of the staff restored, under the current senior House administration.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Downing Street to Gary Gibbon Downing Street to Gary Gibbon
BBC Flagship Shows Still Have Remain Panel Bias BBC Flagship Shows Still Have Remain Panel Bias