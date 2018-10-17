Parliament’s Gender Toilet Gap

Parliamentary researchers have been reeling over a recent change in access rights to the changing room facilities and showers in parliamentary office block Portcullis House. One previously open to all has now become the exclusive domain of female MPs, despite their smaller numbers. Staffer’s WhatsApp chats have been fuming, pointing out the highly unequal distribution of resources …

Guido is told that one unknowing staffer got a shouty earful from an irate Theresa Villiers for approaching the newly restricted changing room. True to type, snooty MPs have taken facilities away from the many and given them to… themselves.