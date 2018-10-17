Labour Represent 86% of Areas Most Hostile To Immigration

Hope Not Hate’s new report out today has divides the public into six broad identity tribes, reflecting views on economic optimism and pessimism, community, values, immigration, race and religion. These tribes range from ‘Confident multiculturals’ at one extreme, to ‘Active enmity’ at the other.

The ‘active emnity’ tribe consists of those most hostile to immigration and those “opposed to all ethnicities or religions other than their own.” Of these areas of the country, 86% are represented by Labour and just 3% by the Conservatives. The most likely inference is that Labour voters are more xenophobic. This will not make happy reading for the Labour’s open border Islingtonian leadership…

