Boon Scooting Off



Emma Boon, who has been SpAd-ing for Chris Grayling, is leaving the Department of Transport to go work for the electric scooter company Bird (fastest ever startup to become a ‘unicorn with a $2 billion valuation’ apparently). After over 3 years as a SpAd, the veteran of DEFRA and former campaign director for the Taxpayers’ Alliance is scooting off to Amsterdam. Her husband moved there in April for work so she’s been racking up the air miles. Spirited, last time Emma featured on here she rang up to complain that it wasn’t tagged “Totty Watch“.

Guido also brings you a few updates of some other SpAd moves that we missed at the time. Sophie Dean is Esther McVey’s media SpAd, while Philip Hammond also has Steffan Ball and Tim Pitt working for him – Pitt was previously shared between Hammond and Liz Truss. Charlie Ogilvie, a man with a reputation for inter-departmental debriefing, is working for Claire Perry. Get in touch with any updates…