New unemployment figures released today show that unemployment fell by 47,000 in the three months to August, taking the UK unemployment down to just 4%, and youth unemployment down to its lowest level in history.

Overall, 338,000 new full-time jobs added were added to the UK economy last year – while the number of part-time jobs fell slightly. Guido is still waiting for that 500,000-800,000 unemployment spike that Remain promised us…