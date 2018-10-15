What’s Going On This Week

  • Monday
    • Nicola Sturgeon is down in London to give a speech on Brexit.
  • Tuesday
    • Monthly unemployment figures to be released by the ONS.
    • Education Committee a robot called Pepper.
    • Theresa May to chair Cabinet ahead of the EU summit meeting on Thursday.
  • Wednesday
    • PMQs.
    • The European Council is meeting over dinner for the EU 27 to discuss Brexit ahead of Thursday’s summit.
    • Marijuana to become legal in Canada.
    • World Economic Forum to launch its annual Global Competitiveness Report. Last year the UK was in eighth position.
  • Thursday
    • Question Time from Guildford on BBC One.
    • European Council summit in Brussels.
  • Friday
    • Government consultation on reforming the Gender Recognition Act closes.
Quote of the Day

Dame Laura Cox report into Pestminster slams Bercow and his team…

“I find it difficult to envisage how the necessary changes can be successfully delivered, and the confidence of the staff restored, under the current senior House administration.”

