What’s Going On This Week

- Monday
- Nicola Sturgeon is down in London to give a speech on Brexit.
- Michel Barnier and Dominic Raab to meet in Brussels.
- Tuesday
- Monthly unemployment figures to be released by the ONS.
- Education Committee a robot called Pepper.
- Theresa May to chair Cabinet ahead of the EU summit meeting on Thursday.
- Wednesday
- PMQs.
- The European Council is meeting over dinner for the EU 27 to discuss Brexit ahead of Thursday’s summit.
- Marijuana to become legal in Canada.
- World Economic Forum to launch its annual Global Competitiveness Report. Last year the UK was in eighth position.
- Thursday
- Question Time from Guildford on BBC One.
- European Council summit in Brussels.
- Friday
- Government consultation on reforming the Gender Recognition Act closes.