Ian Lavery Resigns

Labour Party Chairman Ian Lavery has resigned his position as Chairman of his beloved Ashington Football Club. The club are in a financial mess and are expected to be declared bankrupt next week. This is despite Lavery spending over £1 million of taxpayers’ money on the club. Lavery is no stranger to financial misadventures – he is still facing questions over the £165,000 he received from a trade union he ran before becoming an MP…

It is unclear at the moment if Lavery will remain a director of the club along with his political aide Mark Fitton. If they remain as directors when the club goes into administration, the national chairman of the Labour Party will have been disqualified from being a director of companies in the future. It wouldn’t be the first company to go under as a result of Labour’s stewardship…