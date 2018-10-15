British Jews Leaving UK for Israel up by 7%

Despite a decrease in immigration to Israel from most western countries, including France and the United States, immigration to Israel from the United Kingdom has risen by 7 percent in just the first eight months of 2018. The Jerusalem Post writes that “many Jews are contemplating leaving there in light of the prospect of the Jeremy Corbyn-led Labour Party, with its antisemitism problem, reaching power.”

It comes after the Jewish Chronicle found that two in five Jews living in Britain would seriously consider emigrating if Jeremy Corbyn became Prime Minister. Some are not willing to wait…

