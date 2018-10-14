Next CEO: “Most Important We’re Ready for No Deal”

Lord Wolfson says no deal is possible and we should prepare.

No deal probability is obviously rising…

Quote of the Day

Arch-Remainer Charles Grant on Brexit and populism…

“I certainly hope that EU governments do not conflate Brexit and populism. Though there is a link, many Leave voters were middle-of-the-road, moderate, educated people who (mistakenly, in my view) failed to appreciate the benefits of EU membership.”

