Next CEO: “Most Important We’re Ready for No Deal”

Lord Wolfson says no deal is possible and we should prepare.
No deal probability is obviously rising…
Lord Wolfson says no deal is possible and we should prepare.
No deal probability is obviously rising…
Arch-Remainer Charles Grant on Brexit and populism…
“I certainly hope that EU governments do not conflate Brexit and populism. Though there is a link, many Leave voters were middle-of-the-road, moderate, educated people who (mistakenly, in my view) failed to appreciate the benefits of EU membership.”