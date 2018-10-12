UK Will Lose Rebate if it Stays in EU

The EU’s Budget Commissioner has confirmed that Britain would lose its budget rebate in the highly unlikely scenario that the UK stays in the EU. Gunther Oettinger made it clear that the UK would not keep the “mother of all rebates” if it held a second referendum and decided to stay in the EU:

“Even if, in the improbable but pleasant case if the UK were to Remain… the gradual exit from the rebate would still be kept. I think that it is something that is no longer appropriate…”

Spendthrift Eurocrats have had their sights set on the UK’s rebate ever since it was created – losing it would mean over £5 billion more of UK taxpayers’ money going to the EU every year. Vote Leave always insisted that the rebate should be included in the UK’s contributions as it was not a fixed entity and was continuously at risk of being demanded back by the EU. They have been proved right…

