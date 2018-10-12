Nick Clegg No Platformed By Sheffield Students

Sheffield University Young Liberals have been forced to cancel an event with Nick Clegg after threats of protest and disruption from leftist students. The society said that “after lengthy discussions with both the SU and University we had no option but to cancel the event” on the grounds of “security.” Clegg joins the ranks of Peter Tatchell and Germaine Greer as someone whose opinions are clearly too dangerous to be heard by students…

Lib Dem Parliamentary candidate for Sheffield Hallam Laura Gordon wrote on Facebook that it is “incredibly disappointing that a small group of extremists are so determined to shut down the free exchange of views.” Guido agrees.

Quote of the Day

Arch-Remainer Charles Grant on Brexit and populism…

“I certainly hope that EU governments do not conflate Brexit and populism. Though there is a link, many Leave voters were middle-of-the-road, moderate, educated people who (mistakenly, in my view) failed to appreciate the benefits of EU membership.”

