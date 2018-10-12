Green Party Encouraging BNP Supporters to Vote

The Green Party has been advising activists to encourage BNP supporters they canvass to go out and vote. In a detailed pamphlet called “How to Win an Election”, written by Chris Williams, the Green Party’s Regional Manager for Elections, canvassers are advised:

“If they say BNP or UKIP, then do not tell them that there is no BNP or UKIP candidate … If they appear to be very anti-Labour, then we do want them to go to the polling station. When they get there, they will see no BNP or UKIP candidate, and so may vote Green instead.”

Guido suspects this loony strategy may be more of a vote-winner than a lot of Green ideas, but that’s not saying much…