DUP: May’s Rumoured Concessions are “Worst of Both Worlds”

Responding to reports that Theresa May is preparing to further capitulate in forcing the UK to remain within a Customs Union indefinitely, and for Northern Ireland to remain in the single market, DUP MP Emma Little-Pengelly could not have been clearer:

“[Michel Barnier] has been blunt. He made it absolutely clear that under this arrangement, Northern Ireland would not be able to participate in free trade deals. To us this is not the best of both worlds, in fact we think this is the worst of both worlds… It is a deal breaker.”

Ouch…