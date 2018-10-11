Parliament Turns Away Scores of Interns in Security Clampdown

Guido hears that scores of interns and kids on work experience have been turned away from Parliament today in an apparent big crack down on people working on the Parliamentary estate without security clearance.

Before now it had been standard practice for MPs to take in students for shadowing or work experience, who would never go to the lengths of obtaining a formal pass for their few days in parliament.

This crackdown seems to be as a result of the Leader of the Opposition’s office employing full time staff for months without security clearence, an entirely different situation to teenagers on work experience. Interns have been joking with each other that Jezza has ruined it for everyone…

One recently employed staffer in the process of applying for a pass told Guido that “People who have been working here for weeks are suddenly being turned away. Others here on work experience aren’t going to be able to get any experience at all. It’s going to be even harder to get your foot in the door at Westminster now.”

Guido understands that some interns who were turned away have successfully made it in after being advised by their offices to enter the estate via another entrance under the guise of being there ‘for a meeting.’ If security have merrily been turning away work experience kids, does that mean they will finally start turning away Corbyn’s aides?