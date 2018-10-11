McDonnell’s Warmup Act is Mad “Marxist Magician”

Labour is facing renewed accusations of anti-Semitism as it emerged that Jewish journalists and anti-Semitism campaigners had been banned from attending an event tonight with John McDonnell. The Shadow Chancellor, billed as an “unrepentant socialist”, is due to sit down for a fireside chat-type event with Jenny Manson, head of the controversial pro-Corbyn Jewish Voice for Labour faction at a Momentum Barnet meeting this evening. No voice for Jewish bloggers trying to cover the event…

Jewish Human Rights Watch have said the decision to exclude Jews from the event “beggars belief” and called on McDonnell to “withdraw from tonight’s event and apologise to Barnet’s Jewish communities.”

If the chat does go ahead, before the main event the audience will be treated to Ian Saville, a “Marxist Magician” and ventriloquist who has been trying to pull off the magic trick of “making International Capitalism and exploitation disappear” for over thirty years. McDonnell will be needing his “free money magic trick” if he ever gets into power…