DD “Stitched Up” by Downing Street

David Davis has told Peston he was “stitched up” by Downing Street before warning the EU could do the same to the UK:

“If I can be stitched up by Number 10, Britain can be stitched up by the European Commission in exactly the same way if we don’t get absolutely explicit guarantees on timetable.”

Brexiteers are concerned that another stitch up is indeed on the way with Theresa May calling a meeting of a limited group of Cabinet ministers tonight at 5pm for an “update” on the negotiations. The suspicion is that this a move to shore up the loyalists in preparation for a deal with major concessions being presented as a fait accompli to the full Cabinet next week, just as happened with Chequers. Can the Cabinet Brexiteers stomach a full climbdown on the customs union?

The DUP are also furious about the emerging deal and deliberately abstained on a division on the Agriculture Bill last night to send a warning signal to Number 10 that their threat to vote down the Budget is serious if the Brexit deal breaches their red line on Northern Ireland. Downing Street is banking on rebellious MPs falling into line when it comes to the crunch votes. Increasingly the signs are that they aren’t going to play ball…