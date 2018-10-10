PMQs: Who’s Asking the Questions?

Oral Questions to the Prime Minister

Q1 Joanna Cherry (Edinburgh South West) (SNP) If she will list her official engagements for Wednesday 10 October.
Q2 Caroline Flint (Don Valley) (Labour)
Q3 Mr Alistair Carmichael (Orkney and Shetland) (Lib Dem)
Q4 Jim McMahon (Oldham West and Royton) (Labour)
Q5 Mrs Pauline Latham (Mid Derbyshire) (Conservative)
Q6 Stephen Hammond (Wimbledon) (Conservative)
Q7 Peter Grant (Glenrothes) (SNP)
Q8 Mr Ronnie Campbell (Blyth Valley) (Labour)
Q9 Anna McMorrin (Cardiff North) (Labour)
Q10 Kevin Hollinrake (Thirsk and Malton) (Conservative)
Q11 Peter Aldous (Waveney) (Conservative)
Q12 Henry Smith (Crawley) (Conservative)
Q13 Kelvin Hopkins (Luton North) (Independent)
Q14 Ms Karen Buck (Westminster North) (Labour)
Q15 Emma Dent Coad (Kensington) (Labour)

Quote of the Day

No prizes for guessing who Andrea Leadsom is talking about:

“As you said last week, Mr Speaker, we have a responsibility to safeguard the rights of this House and as Leader of the House I seek to do exactly that, treating all members of parliament with courtesy and respect. I hope and expect all Honourable and Right Honourable members to do likewise.”

