New Suicide Prevention Minister Joked About Jumping Off Beachy Head

Today is World Mental Health Day and the government is taking the opportunity to announce that is appointing Jackie Doyle-Price as the newly created “Suicide Prevention Minister”. Coincidentally she previously made an unfortunate political joke about suicide. In 2014 there was some controversy in her local paper after she quipped that she would “rather jump off Beachy Head” than defect to UKIP. Beachy Head is a notorious suicide spot which has seen over 20 deaths-a-year in some years. Political suicide is no longer a laughing matter for Jackie…