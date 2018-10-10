Ken Clarke Calls Colleagues “Right Wing Nationalists”

Tory Remoaner-in-Chief Ken Clarke took the opportunity of PMQs to call vast swathes of his parliamentary colleagues “right wing nationalists.” Guido isn’t sure this is the best way to win the hearts and minds of said colleagues…
No prizes for guessing who Andrea Leadsom is talking about:
“As you said last week, Mr Speaker, we have a responsibility to safeguard the rights of this House and as Leader of the House I seek to do exactly that, treating all members of parliament with courtesy and respect. I hope and expect all Honourable and Right Honourable members to do likewise.”