Liz Truss Backs Canada-Plus

Liz Truss has become the latest member of the Cabinet to cast doubt on Chequers following Penny Mordaunt’s refusal to explicitly back it this morning. Multiple sources told Guido that freedom-fighting Truss told an off-the-record dinner that the final Brexit outcome would be “between Norway and Canada” and reacted approvingly to the suggestion that it could be Canada-plus. Truss has not denied this, her office giving only a bland “no comment”Is Liz joining Penny in showing a bit of Brexit leg to the party faithful ahead of an inevitable leadership election?

UPDATE: A Government spokesman responds: “Liz continues to fully support the Prime Minister’s Brexit proposal agreed at Chequers”. In public at least…

Juncker won’t miss the British  press…

"… I will not miss it. It is, in part so, that they do not respect the human rights of political actors at all. Press freedom also has its limits … One should not bring people in privacy in distress."

