Labour Party Whistle-Blower Reveals Party’s ‘Precariat’ Employees

A brave Labour Party staffer has blown the whistle on the hypocritical employment practices within the Labour Party, revealing how some Labour Party staff are forced to turn to payday lenders and even food banks because of their insecure employment. Labour has been campaigning on the in-work poverty of theprecariat

Writing anonymously for LabourList, the whistle-blower lifted the lid on how some Labour Party staffers are “employed as on as little as 12 hours a week and don’t know how many hours they will work next week.” Others have “contracts lasting as little as two months.” For a party which is flush with cash and endlessly bangs on about the ‘gig economy’ working conditions, this hypocrisy is quite something. Do as we say not as we do…

Quote of the Day

Arch-Remainer Charles Grant on Brexit and populism…

“I certainly hope that EU governments do not conflate Brexit and populism. Though there is a link, many Leave voters were middle-of-the-road, moderate, educated people who (mistakenly, in my view) failed to appreciate the benefits of EU membership.”

