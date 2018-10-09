Gwynne’s Corbynite Chess

Andrew Gwynne made a rook-ie error while attempting to play chess on a visit to a primary school in his constituency last week, with the Shadow Communities Secretary concluding: “all I can say is it’s rock hard and I’ve been beaten by a 7 year-old called Alfred!”

Guido is not surprised Gwynne was left looking a little board – on closer inspection it turns out that both players were playing without kings. Gwynne might want to Check the rules. Or perhaps it’s just a preview of the coming Corbynite utopia where the monarchy has been removed…