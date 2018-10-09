Chris Williamson Facing Deselection Battle

Fresh from his ‘democracy roadshow’, which as far as Guido can make out consists solely of Williamson travelling to the constituencies of colleagues he dislikes and agitating for their deselection, our favourite nutty purer-than-pure Corbynista is now facing a deselection threat of his own. HuffPo’s Paul Waugh has heard that Williamson will “definitely be challenged” by the Unions, who see his mandatory re-selection campaign as one to undermine the power of the unions. Getting a taste of his own medicine…