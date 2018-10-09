Chris Williamson Facing Deselection Battle

Fresh from his ‘democracy roadshow’, which as far as Guido can make out consists solely of Williamson travelling to the constituencies of colleagues he dislikes and agitating for their deselection, our favourite nutty purer-than-pure Corbynista is now facing a deselection threat of his own. HuffPo’s Paul Waugh has heard that Williamson will “definitely be challenged” by the Unions, who see his mandatory re-selection campaign as one to undermine the power of the unions. Getting a taste of his own medicine…

Tags:
People:
October 9, 2018 at 12:50 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Arch-Remainer Charles Grant on Brexit and populism…

“I certainly hope that EU governments do not conflate Brexit and populism. Though there is a link, many Leave voters were middle-of-the-road, moderate, educated people who (mistakenly, in my view) failed to appreciate the benefits of EU membership.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
BBC Flagship Shows Still Have Remain Panel Bias BBC Flagship Shows Still Have Remain Panel Bias
Purpose of the Tories Purpose of the Tories