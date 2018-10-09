Brexit Britain to Smash Tourism Target Two Years Early

The surge in the number of tourists visiting Britain since the referendum has put the UK on course to beat VisitBritain’s target of 40 million annual inbound visits a whole two years early. Tourism is now worth a whopping £127 billion per year to the British economy as tourists continue to flock to the UK in record numbers thanks to the double “Brexit effect” of a lower pound and greater global interest in the UK. Even the constant stream of apocalyptic Remainer doom-mongering isn’t putting the crowds off…

Quote of the Day

Juncker won’t miss the British  press…

“… I will not miss it. It is, in part so, that they do not respect the human rights of political actors at all. Press freedom also has its limits … One should not bring people in privacy in distress.”

