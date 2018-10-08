What’s Going On This Week

  • Monday
    • Michel Barnier is meeting Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte.
      SNP Conference continues in Glasgow.
  • Tuesday
    • Conference recess over.
    • Michel Barnier meeting DUP leader Arlene Foster and DUP MEP Diane Dodds.
    • Nicola Sturgeon closes SNP conference with speech at 3.15 p.m.
  • Wednesday
    • Michel Barnier to present the first draft of EU proposals for the trade relationship with the UK after Brexit.
    • PMQs is back on our screens at 12:00.
  • Thursday
    • House of Lords debate on Brexit & the Good Friday Agreement.
    • Question Time from Edinburgh on BBC One.
  • Friday
    • 70th anniversary ‘Any Questions?’ broadcast live from the Commons at 8:30 pm.
Tags:
October 8, 2018 at 11:56 am



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Arch-Remainer Charles Grant on Brexit and populism…

“I certainly hope that EU governments do not conflate Brexit and populism. Though there is a link, many Leave voters were middle-of-the-road, moderate, educated people who (mistakenly, in my view) failed to appreciate the benefits of EU membership.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
BBC Flagship Shows Still Have Remain Panel Bias BBC Flagship Shows Still Have Remain Panel Bias
Purpose of the Tories Purpose of the Tories