What’s Going On This Week

- Monday
- Michel Barnier is meeting Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte.
SNP Conference continues in Glasgow.
- Michel Barnier is meeting Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte.
- Tuesday
- Conference recess over.
- Michel Barnier meeting DUP leader Arlene Foster and DUP MEP Diane Dodds.
- Nicola Sturgeon closes SNP conference with speech at 3.15 p.m.
- Wednesday
- Michel Barnier to present the first draft of EU proposals for the trade relationship with the UK after Brexit.
- PMQs is back on our screens at 12:00.
- Thursday
- House of Lords debate on Brexit & the Good Friday Agreement.
- Question Time from Edinburgh on BBC One.
- Friday
- 70th anniversary ‘Any Questions?’ broadcast live from the Commons at 8:30 pm.