Juncker Mocks May’s Dancing

EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker appeared to mock Theresa May’s dancing at the opening session of the EU’s four day ‘European Week of Regions and Cities’ event this afternoon. Guido suspects Druncker might have had one too many at lunch…
Arch-Remainer Charles Grant on Brexit and populism…
“I certainly hope that EU governments do not conflate Brexit and populism. Though there is a link, many Leave voters were middle-of-the-road, moderate, educated people who (mistakenly, in my view) failed to appreciate the benefits of EU membership.”