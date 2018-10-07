Sturgeon: SNP Would Back Second EU Referendum

Nicola Sturgeon says she would “expect” SNP MPs to vote in favour of a second EU referendum if given the chance. At least they’re consistent about wanting to reverse referendum results…
Arch-Remainer Charles Grant on Brexit and populism…
“I certainly hope that EU governments do not conflate Brexit and populism. Though there is a link, many Leave voters were middle-of-the-road, moderate, educated people who (mistakenly, in my view) failed to appreciate the benefits of EU membership.”