Former MI6 Chief “Troubled” by Corbyn

Former chief of MI6 Sir Richard Dearlove says he is “troubled” by Jeremy Corbyn’s past associations:

“I think someone coming from my background is troubled by Jeremy Corbyn’s past associations, some of which I find surprising and worrying… He has enthusiastically associated himself with groups and interests which I would not say were the friends of the British nation…

“I’m expressing concerns about him and his political past which I think are pretty extensively shared by a lot of people.”