Trump’s Sticky Toilet Situation

President Trump boarded Air Force One in Minneapolis yesterday with sheets of toilet paper stuck to his shoe. Guido expects an adviser might get dumped too after this sticky situation…

October 5, 2018



Arch-Remainer Charles Grant on Brexit and populism…

“I certainly hope that EU governments do not conflate Brexit and populism. Though there is a link, many Leave voters were middle-of-the-road, moderate, educated people who (mistakenly, in my view) failed to appreciate the benefits of EU membership.”

