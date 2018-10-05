Tory App R.I.P.

This afternoon an error message popped up on the screens of many delegates who downloaded the Tory conference app to their phones.

After the data leak many will say “goodbye and good riddance”…

Quote of the Day

Dr Alexander Kogan, the app developer who originally harvested the Facebook data, said…

“I think what Cambridge Analytica has tried to sell is magic and made claims this is incredibly accurate and it tells you everything there is to tell about you. But I think the reality is it’s not that. If you sit down and you really work through the statistics and you think what does a correlation of point three means, those claims quickly fall apart. And that’s something any person with a statistical background can go and do.”

