Who Funds McStrike? Corporate Lobbyists

The Bakers Food and Allied Workers Union (BFAWU) have been heavily promoting their ‘McStrike’ as a workers revolt. What they’re not telling you is that this is a carefully coordinated top down strike, advised by Brussels-based lobby outfit gplus Europe, who interestingly act as the lobbyist of choice for the powerful and well funded U.S. based Service Employees International Union, whose CEO was just yesterday arrested outside the global headquarters of McDonalds.

Momentum have taken a lead in heavily promoting the strike on social media. Interesting for them to involve themselves with the kind of giant multinational lobbying they ordinarily oppose…