Who Funds McStrike? Corporate Lobbyists

The Bakers Food and Allied Workers Union (BFAWU) have been heavily promoting their ‘McStrike’ as a workers revolt. What they’re not telling you is that this is a carefully coordinated top down strike, advised by Brussels-based lobby outfit gplus Europe, who interestingly act as the lobbyist of choice for the powerful and well funded U.S. based Service Employees International Union, whose CEO was just yesterday arrested outside the global headquarters of McDonalds.

Momentum have taken a lead in heavily promoting the strike on social media. Interesting for them to involve themselves with the kind of giant multinational lobbying they ordinarily oppose…

Tags: ,
October 5, 2018 at 3:50 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Arch-Remainer Charles Grant on Brexit and populism…

“I certainly hope that EU governments do not conflate Brexit and populism. Though there is a link, many Leave voters were middle-of-the-road, moderate, educated people who (mistakenly, in my view) failed to appreciate the benefits of EU membership.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Purpose of the Tories Purpose of the Tories