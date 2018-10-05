Chuka’s Big Centrist Party Hints

Chuka’s appearance on This Week last night was chuk-a-block with hints about his rumoured new centrist ‘People’s Party’. He refused to say whether he was politically closer to Theresa May’s or Jeremy Corbyn’s conference speeches, kept referring to the Conservatives and Labour as the “two old parties”, and called our two party favouring electoral system “anachronistic”.

He said that “whether or not there are new parties or not is a question for the leadership… do they still want the social democratic centre-left tradition to be part of the Labour Party or not?” He’s essentially saying ‘deselect me and you’ll find yourself having to deal with a new party’…

Quote of the Day

Arch-Remainer Charles Grant on Brexit and populism…

“I certainly hope that EU governments do not conflate Brexit and populism. Though there is a link, many Leave voters were middle-of-the-road, moderate, educated people who (mistakenly, in my view) failed to appreciate the benefits of EU membership.”

