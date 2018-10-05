Centrist Party Wants Ad Agency That ‘Understands Life Outside London’

United For Change, LoveFilm founder and former investment banker Simon Franks’ new secretive centrist party with reportedly £50 million behind it, has been on the lookout for an advertising agency to provide communications support for its launch, now scheduled for after Brexit in March 2019. According to the brief it is reportedly seeking an advertising agency that “understands life for people outside the capital.” Confirmation if any was needed that they are a bunch of rich, out-of-touch, metropolitan elitists. Good luck to them, they’ll need it…

