Tusk: UK Can Have Canada+++ Deal

After trashing Chequers at the Salzburg summit last month, Donald Tusk has again made the UK an explicit offer of a Canada+++ deal:

While the question of the Irish border remains, this completely shows up Theresa May’s repeated insistence that the only options on the table are Chequers or No Deal. The EU wants it, the UK wants it, it’s long past time that May started seriously considering it…

People:
October 4, 2018 at 1:57 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Arch-Remainer Charles Grant on Brexit and populism…

“I certainly hope that EU governments do not conflate Brexit and populism. Though there is a link, many Leave voters were middle-of-the-road, moderate, educated people who (mistakenly, in my view) failed to appreciate the benefits of EU membership.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Lansman’s “Re-Constructed Ambiguity” Lansman’s “Re-Constructed Ambiguity”