Tusk: UK Can Have Canada+++ Deal

After trashing Chequers at the Salzburg summit last month, Donald Tusk has again made the UK an explicit offer of a Canada+++ deal:

From the very beginning, the EU offer has been a Canada+++ deal. Much further-reaching on trade, internal security and foreign policy cooperation. This is a true measure of respect. And this offer remains in place. #brexit — Donald Tusk (@eucopresident) October 4, 2018

While the question of the Irish border remains, this completely shows up Theresa May’s repeated insistence that the only options on the table are Chequers or No Deal. The EU wants it, the UK wants it, it’s long past time that May started seriously considering it…