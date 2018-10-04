Guardian “No Platforms” Canary Editor

After the hard left’s #BoycottTheGuardian Twitter frenzy last week, the Guardian’s NUJ chapel has now rescinded its belated approval for The Canary editor-in-chief Kerry-Anna Mendoza to come and speak at the Guardian’s offices later this month.

According to Mark DiStefano, Guardian journalists were emailed yesterday by Philip Inman who revealed that Mendoza’s lecture had been cancelled altogether by the NUJ over The Canary’s shameful complicitness in the deportation of Guardian freelance journalist Carl David Goette-Luciak from Nicaragua:

“The NUJ has today withdrawn the request to stage the event in Kings Place after it condemned the detention, intimidation and deportation of Guardian freelance journalist Carl David Goette-Luciak. “It is clear that the main source of intimidation was The Canary news website, which named Goette-Luciak as an opposition stooge – an accusation that quickly led to his arrest and deportation…”

The hard left were unapologetic over the incident – Mendoza put out a statement saying that Goette-Luciak’s arrest and deportation “reinforced rather than undermined” The Canary’s actions and has published further articles suggesting Goette-Luciak is a “foreign agent”, while Corbyn cheerleader Chris Williamson piled in again after supporting the #BoycottTheGuardian hashtag last week:

Charming bunch…