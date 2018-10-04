BBC Infected by Massive EU Bug

A massive European bug stormed the set of Politics Live today, crawling across the headquarters of the European Commission and then flying off reporter Adam Fleming’s head. Not like the BBC to have caught a pro-EU bug…
Anna Soubry on the Young Conservatives
“The problem is they all look and sound like mini Moggs.”