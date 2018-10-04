BBC Infected by Massive EU Bug

A massive European bug stormed the set of Politics Live today, crawling across the headquarters of the European Commission and then flying off reporter Adam Fleming’s head. Not like the BBC to have caught a pro-EU bug…

October 4, 2018 at 1:03 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Arch-Remainer Charles Grant on Brexit and populism…

“I certainly hope that EU governments do not conflate Brexit and populism. Though there is a link, many Leave voters were middle-of-the-road, moderate, educated people who (mistakenly, in my view) failed to appreciate the benefits of EU membership.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Purpose of the Tories Purpose of the Tories