BBC Infected by Massive EU Bug

A massive European bug stormed the set of Politics Live today, crawling across the headquarters of the European Commission and then flying off reporter Adam Fleming’s head. Not like the BBC to have caught a pro-EU bug…
Arch-Remainer Charles Grant on Brexit and populism…
“I certainly hope that EU governments do not conflate Brexit and populism. Though there is a link, many Leave voters were middle-of-the-road, moderate, educated people who (mistakenly, in my view) failed to appreciate the benefits of EU membership.”