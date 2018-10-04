ASI Call For UK To Take In Venezualen Refugees

The Adam Smith Institute has called on the Government to accept up to 10,000 Venezuelan refugees per year into the UK, as a result of their socialist inflicted humanitarian crisis. As many as four million Venezuelans have fled their homeland over the last three years, over 10% of the country’s population.

This is just one of 100 policy suggestions the ASI are offering the Government. Others include introducing a ‘free speech act’ modelled on US First Amendment case law, legalising recreational cannabis, and introducing open-access competition on Britain’s railways. People are saying the Tory party is out of ideas following their conference. Perhaps Mrs. May should take note…

UPDATE: Still no response from Labour hours after Guido asked for their position on this…